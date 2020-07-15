Govt. to hire private firm to monitor news

The Delhi government has floated a tender to hire a public relations agency, a private company, for real-time “tracking and monitoring” of news, according to the tender document. The agency will also do fact-checking and content creation.

“A dedicated team of media professionals for real-time tracking, monitoring, documenting and reporting of news media coverage on electronic news platforms. Separate teams of media professionals to be engaged for similar daily exercise for print and digital news media, [sic]” the tender document of the Department of Information and Publicity (DIP) of the Delhi government read.

This is in addition to the eight units of the DIP. “The directorate accomplishes the information dissemination and publicity functions through its eight units namely — press, hospitality, publication, research and reference, advertisement, field publicity, film & video publicity, and photo,” the document said.