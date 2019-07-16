Govt. to give free safety kits to sewer workers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the Delhi government will provide free safety kits to every worker who cleans sewers.

“The Delhi government will provide this safety kit for free to every worker who cleans sewers. We will ensure that the free kit is given to everyone so that even if the contractor does not provide them with the gear, they can use their own kit to stay safe and prevent any untoward incident from taking place,” the Chief Minister said.

Three workers had died while working at a DJB sewer project earlier this month.

Mr. Kejriwal was speaking at a workshop organised by the Delhi Jal Board on sewer safety and awareness of the field-level sewer workers, at Talkatora Stadium.

He also administered an oath of safety and security to the workers. The oath said that no worker will enter any sewer without proper safety gear and will take proper care of safety.

“When any of our workers dies during the cleaning of sewers we get so upset and sad. We have to end this at any cost; we have to do this together,” said Mr. Kejriwal.