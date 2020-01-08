Delhi

Govt tells EC it is looking for Delhi police chief Patnaik’s replacement

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. File.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. File.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

The Delhi Police comes under the central government

The government is learnt to have informed the Election Commission (EC) that it is looking for a replacement of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who retires on January 31.

Sources aware of the development said the government had informed the poll panel about this before the Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6.

The government decided to inform the EC of its decision as it was aware that the Delhi Assembly polls could be announced soon and the model code would come into place.

The polls, to be held on February 8, were announced on January 6.

After the letter, there has been no communication from the government in this regard.

The Delhi Police comes under the central government.

Scores of Delhi Police personnel, in an unprecedented move, took to the streets in 2019 demanding dignity and protection after some of them were allegedly beaten up by lawyers.

This had presented the city police and its top brass in a poor light.

The Delhi Police’s handling of the protests at the Jamia Millia Islamia university against the amended citizenship law also came under criticism, when cops entered the library and hostel rooms and allegedly beat up students, leaving many of them injured.

The force was also slammed for its alleged inaction during Sunday’s attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by a masked mob armed with sticks and rods.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2020 11:49:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/govt-tells-ec-it-is-looking-for-delhi-police-chief-patnaiks-replacement/article30517326.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY