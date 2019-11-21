Govt. needs to get its priorities right: Delhi Cong.

The Delhi Congress on Wednesday announced that it was working on bringing out a “post-mortem report” on the irregularities in the purchase of new AC buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and the reason for the severe levels of air pollution in the Capital.

It alleged that the Kejriwal government had in the last five years spent ₹693 crore on advertising whereas it could have used the same money to purchase over 800 buses if they had their priorities right.

Hitting out at the AAP-led Delhi government, the State unit of Congress alleged that due to lack of enough buses in the DTC fleet, common people were facing extreme difficulty and it was also one of the major causes of pollution as the public transport system was not being strengthened.

Former Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely said that the loud pronouncement by the city government regarding the purchase of new buses for DTC was for “publicity” as the tender for the purchase of 2,000 new buses was finalised when the Congress was in power in Delhi, and 300 buses were to be delivered in the first lot.

“Till now, even the first lot of these buses have not been delivered due to the inefficiency of the Kejriwal government, which has been in power for the past five years,” he said.

Pointing out that the AAP government has not bought any new bus in the last five years, Mr. Lovely and Delhi Congress Campaign Committee chief Kirti Azad alleged that the AAP government was trying to create obstacles and deliberately delaying the purchase of new buses for the DTC that was a “shame” as the Kejriwal government.