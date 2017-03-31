Goldstein is Dean of journalism school

Distinguished American journalism educator, administrator and author Tom Goldstein has been appointed as founding Dean of the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication at the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonepat.

Professor Goldstein, who formerly served as Dean of journalism schools at Columbia and Berkeley, was also a member of the Pulitzer Prize Board, and has worked with international publications including the Associated Press (AP), Newsday, Wall Street Journal and New York Times.

Evolving media

“As an intellectual visionary who understands the critical and evolving role of the media and communications, his contribution and leadership will be invaluable in setting up the first interdisciplinary school of journalism and communication in the county,” said C. Raj Kumar, JGU founding Vice-Chancellor.

Prof. Goldstein called his appointment “a once-in-a-career” opportunity. “I am excited to be joining the academic community of O.P. Jindal Global University. I am looking forward to this,” he said.

‘A real star’

Congratulating Prof. Goldstein, N. Ram, the Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd., and former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu, said that Prof. Goldstein was a real star in the field of journalism education.

“I’ve known him from the time he was an inspirational and deeply reflective Dean of Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism… I also know of the keen interest he has taken in journalism education in developing countries, and in particular India,” Mr. Ram said.

“I know he will do a fine job as the founding Dean of the Jindal School of Journalism and Communication,” he stated.