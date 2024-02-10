Gokulpuri metro station mishap: police seek details of contractor

February 10, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

A day after a portion of a boundary wall collapsed at Gokulpuri metro station, the police on Friday said they have sought details from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) about the contractor involved in the construction of the concerned section.

As per a DMRC official, the section of the elevated station on the Pink Line where the mishap took place was opened on October 30, 2018.

Vinod Kumar, 53, was crushed to death and four others injured after a 50-metre section of the wall fell on them while they were travelling on the road below around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

DMRC, meanwhile, issued directions for inspection of the parapet walls at all elevated stations on the Pink Line.

DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar held a detailed review meeting about the mishap with the heads of concerned departments.

“The MD issued directions that the parapets installed on the Pink Line of the DMRC at all elevated stations be inspected in detail to avoid such incidents,” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.