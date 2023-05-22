Gehlot inaugurates peace and non-violence cells in Rajasthan

May 22, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that harmony can be maintained in society only through peace and non-violence, and development is not possible in an atmosphere of unrest and violence. He said this while inaugurating peace and non-violence cells in all districts of the State from his residence through videoconferencing.

“There are examples of many countries in the world where violence has posed a threat to humanity. Mahatma Gandhi fought a long struggle to secure freedom for the country on the basis of truth, peace, non-violence and satyagraha,” Mr. Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the efforts of Rajiv Gandhi in establishing peace in the Indian subcontinent while paying tribute to the former Prime Minister on his death anniversary. He said the day is observed as Anti-Terrorism Day and administered an oath to oppose violence and maintain mutual harmony.

He said that Rajasthan is the only State in the country that has a Peace and Non-Violence Department, which was set up last year. Along with this, the department has also trained people at the block level. He said Gandhi Museum being built in Jaipur will be a special museum of its kind, in which people will get an opportunity to know about the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his works.

He said the objective of the department is to develop the spirit of peace and non-violence in villages and hamlets and in each resident of the State. The CM said the department organises training camps based on the life of Mahatma at the State, division and district level. Thousands of youth in remote villages through these training camps are imbibing the life ideals of Mahatma Gandhi along with the importance of peace and non-violence.