Geeta Phogat’scousin found dead in Haryana

Ritika, 17, cousin of Olympic wrestler Geeta Phogat was found dead at Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri.
The teenage wrestler was disappointed over having lost Rajasthan State-level wrestling championship by a narrow margin on March 14, said the police.
She was found hanging at her uncle and legendary wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat’s house on March 15, said Sub-Inspector Dilbagh Singh, Station House Officer, Jhojhu Kalan. The incident came to the fore when she did not turn up for dinner and the family members went to check on her.
A post-mortem was conducted and the body handed over to the family. Hailing from Rajasthan, the teenager had been staying with the Phogats since 2016 and training at the wrestling academy run by Mr. Phogat.“She was determined to win the championship, but a narrow defeat left her hugely disappointed,” said Mr. Singh. Her cousin Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth Gold Medallist wrestler, in a tweet, said it was a moment of grief for the entire family.
Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.
