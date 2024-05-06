GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gautam Gambhir, Arvinder Singh Lovely are among BJP’s star campaigners list in Delhi

May 06, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - New Delhi

ANI
Former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely joins the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde in New Delhi on May 4, 2024.

Former Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely joins the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde in New Delhi on May 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Bharatiya Janata Party has released its list of star campaigners in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Smriti Irani are also included in the list.

Notably, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who recently parted his ways from the BJP, citing that he wanted to focus on his commitments, is also included in the party's list of star campaigners. Arvinder Singh Lovely, who recently left the Congress and joined BJP, will also campaign for the party.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis are also included in the list.

The BJP has fielded Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk seat, Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi and Yogendra Chandolia from North West Delhi.

Voting in Delhi's all seven Lok Sabha seats will be conducted in the sixth phase on May 25.

