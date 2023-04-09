Gaps in Delhi college’s handling of sexual harassment complaints, say alumni and former teachers

April 09, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

Alumni and former teachers of Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) issued a joint statement on Saturday questioning gaps in the implementation of laws against sexual harassment on the campus.

On March 28, several students had alleged harassment by a group of men who forced their way into the college during a cultural festival — Shruti ’23. The statement pointed out that security was inadequate for the event organised for 12,000 people.

‘Create safe space’

“As per the UGC [University Grants Commission] regulations, it is the duty of the institute to proactively create a safe environment and curb incidents of sexual harassment, including those perpetuated upon students or teachers by people outside the geographical limits of the campus,” the statement said.

It also pointed out that the college on April 3 had issued a notice announcing the setting up of a “committee” to look into “grievances” and asked students to submit complaints “along with proof of misbehaviour” to the administrative officer.

‘Rules violated’

“This is in violation of POSH [Prevention of Sexual Harassment Act] and UGC guidelines on several counts,” the statement said, adding that only an internal complaints committee is mandated to look into complaints of sexual harassment and complainants are not required to provide any proof.

As per the law, a complaint of sexual harassment can be filed within three months from the date of the incident and not mere three days, the alumni and former teachers said.

Critical of principal

The statement also criticised the principal for terming student protests against the incident “politically motivated” in an interview. “It is ironic that, in the same breath, she calls upon the glorious 99-year-old legacy of IPCW and the role played by the institute’s empowered women in the nation’s freedom struggle,” it said.

The alumni and former teachers added that they affirm their belief in the college’s founding principles to “educate, enable, empower young women” and “to ensure justice and equity”.