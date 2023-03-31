HamberMenu
Campus harassment: IP College for Women students demand Principal's resignation

Holding placards and raising slogans against Principal Poonam Kumria, the students of the all-women college held a march on campus

March 31, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A purported photo of the incident shared by one of the students. Photo: Special Arrangement

Scores of students on Friday staged a demonstration at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women to demand the resignation of Principal Poonam Kumria, days after an alleged incident of harassment during a fest.

On Tuesday, "unknown" men allegedly trespassed, shouted slogans and harassed women students during the 'Shruti' festival at the college.

Holding placards and raising slogans against Ms. Kumria, the students of the all-women college held a march on campus amid slogans of " Poonam Kumria istifa do (Poonam Kumria resign)".

"Around 200 students have gathered here against the incident. We are demanding action against the goons, resignation of the principal and establishment of GSCASH (Gender Sensitization Committee Against Sexual Harassment)," a protesting student said.

She also demanded action against the police personnel who allegedly harassed students detained following a protest on Wednesday.

Following the alleged incident on Tuesday, the police registered an FIR under sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and and 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested seven people, they said.

An All India Students' Association activist had alleged that the men who had trespassed were heard chanting " Miranda, IP dono hamara (Miranda House and Indraprastha College both are ours)" and " Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge (We didn't leave Miranda, we won't leave IP either)".

The police, on their part, said there was an excess crowd near the college gate during the fest.

Around 3 pm, some overzealous students started to enter the college in a hurry. In the process, there was heavy pressure on the gates and some students fell down, they said.

