Free electricity, water as long as I am in power: CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal released a video message on Wednesday in which he said that as long as he was in power, free electricity, water, education, health and bus rides would continue.

Th message began: “How are you? In these days of rising prices, I am ensuring that you do not face any difficulty due to inflation. So long as I am there, free electricity, water, education, health and bus rides will continue.”

“How much was your electricity bill last month? Zero? Or ₹10-₹20? Many people are getting zero electricity bills. They have been able to cut their electricity bills by at least ₹2,000-₹3,000. How much was your water bill? Zero? Even ₹2,000-₹3000 are being saved in water bills,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the government has provided good schools and the level of education has also become very good.

“I am able to do all this because you empowered me with your votes in the previous election. The election is on February 8. And I am sure that you pressing the broom button [AAP poll symbol] on February 8 will give me strength to do more work for you,” he added.