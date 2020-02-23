Four held for impersonation, duping senior citizens

Four persons who used to impersonate policemen were arrested for allegedly duping senior citizens on the pretext of frisking them, the police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ram Gopal Naik said that the accused have been identified as Sadiq Kambar Jafari (25), a resident of Bhiwandi Thane and Kasim Beg (30), Khaibar Ali (23), Salim Ali (35), all residents of M.P.’s Bhopal, they said.

Recent robberies

The police said that many incidents of robberies in the Delhi-NCR had been recently committed by a members of a gang who posed themselves as police officers. CCTV footage were analysed and the accused were identified as members of ‘Irani Gang’.

“On Friday, the police received a tip-off regarding the accused and they were later arrested from Okhla Mandi. Gold ornaments weighing around 220 g, one car and a bike were recovered from their possession,” Mr. Naik said.

During interrogation, the police said, it was revealed that two members of the gang used to impersonate policemen and asked senior citizens to take off their jewellery on the pretext of frisking them.

“They would then pack the jewellery in a paper packet and instead of returning the original items, they would hand over fake ones in similar packets to the victims,” Mr. Naik said.