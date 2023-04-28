HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former DU ad hoc teacher found dead months after he was removed from job 

Police say family and friends of the 33-year-old alleged he was ‘distressed’ after failing to hold on to his job in Hindu College in February; cousin says Samarveer was always worried about his family’s financial situation; no foul play suspected, body handed over to family after post-mortem: police 

April 28, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

Samridhi Tewari
Students hold placards during a protest by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) demanding justice for Samarveer Singh, outside the Hindu College campus on Thursday.

Students hold placards during a protest by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) demanding justice for Samarveer Singh, outside the Hindu College campus on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A 33-year-old former Delhi University ad hoc teacher allegedly died by suicide in west Delhi’s Pitampura on Wednesday. The police said the family and friends of the deceased, Samarveer Singh, alleged that he was “distressed” after being removed from his job in February this year.

Originally from Molki village in Rajasthan’s Baran district, Samarveer was sharing a flat in Delhi with his cousin, Rahul Singh, who had gone to work at the time of the incident. “When Rahul came home, he found the main door bolted from inside. As no one responded after he repeatedly rang the doorbell, he called the police,” an officer said, adding that a mobile crime team was rushed to break open the door. He was found dead inside.

While no note was found, his cousin told the police that Samarveer was distressed after losing his job, DCP (Outer) Harendra K. Singh said. According to the cousin, Samarveer was working as an ad hoc assistant professor in Hindu College, where he taught philosophy for six years, the DCP added. “No foul play is suspected and the body has been handed over to his family after the post-mortem at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital,” the DCP said.

Mr. Rahul told The Hindu that the body will be taken to his village in Rajasthan for the last rites.

One of his close friends, Ashutosh, said, “Samarveer was pursuing his PhD from DU. He appeared very distressed after losing his job and would often say that assistant professors were being recruited through a special network.”

“He told me candidates less qualified than him are getting the job. He was very upset about it,” Mr. Rahul said.

Anand Prakash, a professor at Rajdhani College, said, “Samarveer told us that he was suffering from depression. He had stopped replying to texts and calls. We never imagined he would be gone like this.”

According to Mr. Prakash, Samarveer was offered the role of a guest lecturer by the university after removing him from the ad hoc position. “He was yet to accept the position. There is a huge difference in the salary of an ad hoc professor and the remuneration for guest lectureship,” he added.

His cousin said the deceased, who is survived by his father, mother and a sister, was always worried about his family and their financial situation.

“Today we didn’t just lose a teacher, we lost somebody’s brother, somebody’s son, a brilliant student who meant so much to so many people,” said Mr. Ashutosh.

The university issued a statement condoling the “sad and untimely demise” of Samarveer. “No words can ease the pain that is being felt by all, including us in the university fraternity,” the statement read.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

Related Topics

Delhi / suicide

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.