Former BJP Minister and four-time MLA joins AAP

Former BJP Minister and four-time MLA Harsharan Singh Balli joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement during a press conference in which Mr. Balli was also present.

“I appreciate Mr. Kejriwal for serving Delhi as his motherland. I joined politics when I was 21... politics back then was based on values. I first came into mainstream politics in 1977 when the Delhi Assembly did not even exist. I was given the opportunity of being the first Sikh Minister of Delhi by Madan Lal Khurana. I was with the Delhi Assembly for 20 years and I am happy today that I am joining hands with a personality who is working hard to transform Delhi into the number one city in India and the world,” Mr. Balli said.

‘Progressive politics’

He added that he was joining AAP to be a part of progressive and honest politics.

“I have many people from my constituency joining the party today with the same sentiments as mine,” he said.

AAP added that general secretary of Delhi Congress, Choudhury Ratan Singh, also joined the party on Saturday in a separate function.