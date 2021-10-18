Delhi

First death due to dengue reported in Delhi this year; 723 total cases: Civic body

An MCD worker fumigates as part of preventive measures against vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya, in Delhi. File.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The national capital has reported the first death due to dengue this year, while the number of cases of the vector-borne disease has mounted to over 723, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Of the total count of dengue cases in Delhi this year, 382 have been reported this month till October 16.

The total number of cases this year till October 9 stood at 480.

As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, one death and a total of 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is highest count since 2018 for the same period.

In September this season, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in the last three years.


Comments
