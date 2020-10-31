Firecracker claims life of nine-year-old

There should be strict police vigilance on those selling crackers illegally: kin

A nine-year-old boy died after sustaining injuries while bursting firecrackers in outer north Delhi’s Alipur, the police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that the deceased has been identified as Prince, a Class II student and a resident of Bakhtawarpur. The incident was reported on Wednesday, the police said.

They said that the boy had put a steel glass over a cracker. “The cracker did not burst at first, but when the boy went closer, it suddenly did. The remains of the glass hit him, which is suspected to have led to his death,” the officer said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

According to the family, they had bought the crackers, which were “easily available”, from a nearby shop.

The family said that the boy’s parents were at work when the incident happened. They added that there should be strict vigilance by the police on those selling firecrackers illegally.

The parents of the deceased are labourers.