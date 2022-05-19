Fire breaks out in Delhi's Bawana factory

The cause of the blaze is suspected to be a short-circuit, fire officials said

Smoke billows out after a fire broke out in a manufacturing unit in Bawana industrial area, in north-west Delhi, on May 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fire broke out at a cello tape manufacturing factory in outer Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area on May 19, the Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties were reported in the incident, they said. The factory did not have a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Delhi Fire Services, officials said.

"A call about the fire at the factory was received at 11.45 a.m. and so far 17 fire tenders have been rushed to the site," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said the fire broke out on the third floor of the factory.

"Cello tapes were manufactured in the factory in which thinner is also used. With the help of fire service, the blaze was completely doused by 2.30 p.m. and no one was injured in this incident," the DCP said. The factory owner has been identified as Santosh, a resident of Maharana Pratap enclave in Pitampura in New Delhi, he said.

A case has been registered against the factory owner under Section 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), he added. The cause of the blaze is suspected to be a short-circuit, fire officials said.

In a related development, another fire was reported from a factory in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, that killed one person and left six injured. This incident comes days after a massive fire broke out at a factory in outer Delhi's Mundka in which at least 27 people died and 16 were injured.