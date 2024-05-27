GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Fire at Krishna Nagar building leaves three dead, one injured

Published - May 27, 2024 01:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A relative cries at GTB hospital after the death of one of the victims.

A relative cries at GTB hospital after the death of one of the victims. | Photo Credit: PTI

Three persons died and another received serious injuries after a fire broke out at a four-storeyed residential building in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Sunday, according to officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The police have booked the owner of the building under Indian Penal Code Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage).

According to officials, a charred body of a 66-year-old woman, identified as Promila Shad, was recovered from the first floor of the building, while two others, identified as 18-year-old Keshav Sharma and 39-year-old Anju Sharma, were rushed to a hospital but were declared brought dead by the doctors there.

Nine others were rescued, an official added.

Meanwhile, DFS chief Atul Garg said a call regarding the blaze was received around 2.35 a.m. “The flames were doused by 7.20 a.m. It was found that the two-wheelers parked in the building’s parking space caught the fire first.”

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fourteen vehicles and two bicycles were reduced to ashes.

Related Topics

fire / arrest / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.