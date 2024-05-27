Fire at Krishna Nagar building leaves three dead, one injured

Three persons died and another received serious injuries after a fire broke out at a four-storeyed residential building in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Sunday, according to officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The police have booked the owner of the building under Indian Penal Code Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 427 (mischief causing damage).

According to officials, a charred body of a 66-year-old woman, identified as Promila Shad, was recovered from the first floor of the building, while two others, identified as 18-year-old Keshav Sharma and 39-year-old Anju Sharma, were rushed to a hospital but were declared brought dead by the doctors there.

Nine others were rescued, an official added.

Meanwhile, DFS chief Atul Garg said a call regarding the blaze was received around 2.35 a.m. “The flames were doused by 7.20 a.m. It was found that the two-wheelers parked in the building’s parking space caught the fire first.”

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Fourteen vehicles and two bicycles were reduced to ashes.