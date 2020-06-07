FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for violating rules

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) for allegedly violating COVID-19 regulations.

The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by a Delhi Health Department official who alleged that the hospital was not using RT-PCR app while collecting COVID-19 samples, as per guidelines.

“The CDMO-cum-mission director central has mentioned that Sir Ganga Ram Hospital is still not using RT-PCR app even till June 3, which is a clear violation of directions issued under Epidemic Disease Covid-19 Regulation 2020 Act [sic],” the FIR stated, adding that the case should be registered against the medical superintendent of SGRH.

When contacted, the hospital spokesperson did not offer a comment.

Private labs

“Seven private labs and one National Centre for Disease Control lab were earlier this week asked not to collect samples themselves and do COVID testing, pending investigation; as they were not adhering to Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines,” a Delhi government official said. SGRH was one of these seven private labs.

But the government has been collecting samples and sending them to these labs for testing. “We plan to continue sending the samples collected by the government to these labs for testing,” the official said, when asked about the decrease in number of tests in the city due to the eight labs not collecting samples.