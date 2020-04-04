FIR against JNU student for violating lockdown rules

The police have registered an FIR against a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for allegedly not adhering to the lockdown guidelines on April 1 and instead manhandling security staff.

The student, Pranav Menon, who came to the North Gate of the university at 8 p.m., had asked the security staff to let him go outside, they said. The staff did not allow him, saying he needs to take permission from the authorities.

Mr. Menon then told the staff that if they won’t let him go, he would cough at them and “spread Corona” after which he sat at the gate. Further, when the staff tried to remove him, he misbehaved with them. He then called other students at the spot. Based on the complaint submitted by Chief Security Officer, an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC have been registered at Vasant Kunj police station and probe is under way.