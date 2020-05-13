Coronavirus lockdown | FIR against Ex-MP Pappu Yadav for defying lockdown

New Delhi The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against former MP from Bihar Pappu Yadav for allegedly violating the lockdown orders, officials said on Monday.
Mr. Yadav went to meet migrant workers from Bihar in Okhla Mandi area here when they were protesting that they should be sent to their home state, they said.
“Yadav came to the place and assured the migrants that he will request the government and make some arrangement for them at the earliest,” a senior police officer said.
Police have registered a case under IPC section 188, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act against Mr. Yadav at Amar Colony police station for violating the lockdown orders, he said.
Mr. Yadav is a former MP from Madhepura, Bihar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.