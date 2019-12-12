Fearing action, owners of illegal units shifting at night

Days after a massive fire ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units at Anaj Mandi, owners of the illegal manufacturing units in the area are moving out at midnight fearing action from civic agencies. The fire had claimed 43 lives.

A police officer said that owners of illegal units operating from residential premises have started moving out after a joint team of MCD, BSES, police and district administration kicked off a verification drive in the area.

“We have arrested Suhail, brother-in-law of the building owner Rehan. Suhail also owns two units in the building. A total of 18 manufacturing units were operating from the building. Imran, brother of Rehan is absconding. He will be arrested soon,” said the officer.

During investigation, it was found that a total of seven commercial electricity meters were installed in the building. The top two floors of the building were constructed illegally.

“We have recovered hard disks of CCTVs installed in each floor of the building for investigation. Except for one hard disk, all other disks got damaged in the fire. It has been sent to forensic science laboratory to retrieve data,” the officer added.

Sealing drive

Meanwhile, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Delhi police seeking security assistance while carrying out sealing drive in Sadar Bazar and Paharganj area.

On Wednesday, a team from the North body surveyed Sadar Bazar and Paharganj areas and ordered shutdown of 45 units operating illegally. “We have closed 45 units, four units were sealed and show cause notices were issued to 23 units operating in the area. The team faced resistance in Karol Bagh but managed with the help of police. North body will conduct similar drives in other areas falling under its jurisdiction,” said a senior officer with North body.

A team of senior officers from BSES also surveyed the building in Anaj Mandi where the fire broke out on Sunday. “We have cut off power supply to two buildings for violating norms. A major drive has been ordered across the city to stop misuse of power connection,” added the officer.

The police officer said that the accused Rehan and his manager Furkan allegedly told the police that to operate from the building, they reached out to all the authorities concerned, including police, through a local man. Every manufacturing unit operating in the area does the same thing, they said.