Farmers remain steadfast to their cause

Despite the onslaught of a second wave of the pandemic and their protest completing five months, protesters are unmoved

Five months into the agitation and amid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, protesting farmers remained determined to not shelve the movement. Neither the sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country nor the restrictions imposed by several State governments would derail the protest in any manner, they asserted.

The agitation, which began at several borders on November 26, has largely flouted COVID-19 protocol. Neither do most wear masks nor do they strictly stick to social distancing norms. But when asked, some of them at the protest sites would deflect the attention to political rallies being held without adherence to COVID-19 protocol in poll-bound States.

Double standards

Gurmeet Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Moga district, said: “Look at what is happening in other parts of the country. The government has allowed the Kumbh Mela to take place with lakhs of people visiting. Political leaders are conducting full blown rallies. But apparently, the novel coronavirus is only going to reach the Delhi border and affect farmers. What kind of double standards is this? This is only an excuse made by the government to end the agitation.”

Several others maintained that despite a spike in the number of cases in Punjab and the fact that the farmers were visiting the borders on a rotational basis, the protest site had been clear of COVID-19 cases. Amardeep Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Patiala district, said: “The movement will continue as it is currently going on. The farmers are not affected by the virus because they work in extreme conditions, which have helped in building the immunity.”

That too, most of them at the protest sites are senior citizens, he pointed out. “Currently there are mostly senior citizens at the Singhu border as the younger ones are busy with the harvest season. If there was any threat of the virus would they risk their lives out here? In Punjab, it is mostly the urban areas which are seeing a spike and not the rural areas,” said Mr. Amardeep.

Last-gasp resort

Maninder Singh, another farmer who has been a regular at the Singhu border said, “The government has run out of methods to end this protest. So now they are citing the virus. But people should know that the virus is not going to affect our movement in any manner whatsoever.”

He emphasised that the movement is so resilient that, they would not flinch at any cost. “The Central government has repeatedly failed to do what is good for the people. After one whole year, we are back to the same situation, facing a shortage of hospitals and facilities. We are aware that instead of concentrating on what is required they will continue to target the farmers’ agitation. But we are not ready to take a step back. In any case, we are going to die if the laws are implemented, so if it’s the virus instead, then so be it,” said Mr. Maninder.

In a bid to increase precautionary measures, 5 Rivers Heart Association (5RHA), an NGO that has been involved with the agitation since November last year, wrote to the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana seeking a vaccination drive for the protesting farmers on April 15. “We have been educating people about COVID vaccination and the virus by visiting from trolley to trolley and will continue to do that. However, we are still concerned about the health and well being of our farmers as there are visitors coming from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. Farmers might pick the virus from places outside the protest,” the letter said.

One of the organisation members, Swaiman Singh of 5RHA, said they have been seeking vaccines for more than a month. “Even though most of the farmers are aware of the protocol, they are not willing to wear masks because of incidents like people infiltrating the protest sites. While the vaccine is important, people have lost their trust in the government as they also see the duplicity in the manner the political leaders are functioning elsewhere,” he explained.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij had on April 22 said that the health department was prepared to vaccinate the protesting farmers following discussions with the union leaders.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s Darshan Pal seconded Dr. Swaiman’s observations: “The farmers have kept themselves and the movement strong in every season and under all circumstances. We appeal to the farmers to follow the necessary norms and guidelines like wearing masks and doing their bit to stop the spread of the virus. At the same time, we also request the government to fulfil its responsibility by starting vaccination centres and providing necessary facilities at protest sites.”

On Sunday evening, the SKM said that camps for vaccination had been set up at the Tikri border. They added that masks and other essential items were also distributed at the Singhu border.