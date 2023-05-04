Farmers coming to Jantar Mantar stopped at Singhu border; police say 24 detained

May 04, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - New Delhi

A group of farmers coming to Delhi to express solidarity with wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar was stopped by the police at the Singhu border, with officials saying 24 of them have been detained.

The farmers were headed to the protest site in the national capital to join the agitating wrestlers who alleged last night that they were manhandled by Delhi Police personnel at Jantar Mantar, and appealed to people to arrive there for support.

After the ruckus, the Delhi Police intensified patrolling, increased the number of police pickets, and put heavy barricading in the border areas. They said the borders have not been sealed yet, but strict vigil is being kept to check the movement of farmers.

A police official said on Thursday they have inputs a large number of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are trying to enter Delhi with their tractors.

"We have detained 24 farmers at the Singhu border. They have come from different cities of Haryana. Their vehicles have been kept at the police stations," said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar alleged he was arrested by the police at Singhu Border.

"The Delhi Police has arrested us from the Singhu border and assaulted elderly farmers. We are now kept in the Bawana Section 1 police station. People with conscience, now come out of your houses for the honour of our sisters and daughters," he tweeted in Hindi.

The heads of the 15 police districts in the national capital have been instructed to be on alert in their jurisdictions, especially in the border areas, in the aftermath of the last night ruckus.

The direction was given to the DCPs after over inputs that a large number of people may come to Jantar Mantar, where wrestlers have been on a sit-in demanding action against wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh allegedly for sexually harassing a number of female wrestlers. He has denied all allegations.

On Wednesday night, police detained Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal when they went to the spot to support the wrestlers.

The wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment charges against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran Singh and have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They are demanding his arrest as well as ouster from the WFI post.

Various political parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, have lent their support to the wrestlers.