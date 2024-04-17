GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Excise scam accused worked for BJP, Congress, TMC too: AAP

April 17, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

:

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said Chanpreet Singh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy case and accused of “managing” AAP’s funds for the 2022 Goa Assembly election, had also worked for the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and “even the BJP” but attempts were being made to malign only AAP.

Mr. Singh was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on April 12 and produced the next day before a special court which sent him to ED custody till April 18. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the same case last year.

“Singh works as a freelancer for different parties. He has worked for the Congress, Trinamool Congress and even the BJP. This is mentioned in the CBI documents,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

Mr. Singh’s arrest is the 17th in the excise policy case. The ED has accused Mr. Singh of handling cash payments for AAP’s Goa election campaign and having a “relationship” with the party.

Some of the high-profile leaders the agency has arrested so far include AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party colleague and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Last month, the ED arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha in the same case, alleging that she played a “key role” in lobbying for a “south group” of liquor manufacturers to get licence in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

Delhi / politics / state politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.