Ex-professor’s plea against compulsory retirement dismissed

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed the plea of a former Delhi University professor, who was compulsorily retired by the university after being found guilty of sexually harassing an M.Phil. student of the Hindi department.

Justice C. Hari Shankar said a teacher who, instead of maintaining high degree of moral conduct, indulges in sexually coloured text messages or telephonic conversations with his student, has “no place in the institution and is an insult to the entire teaching community”.

The victim had alleged that she had been sexually harassed by the professor, who was a faculty member of the Hindi department. Her complaint was referred to the Apex Complaints Committee (ACC), which found the allegation of sexual harassment was proven.

The ACC forwarded its findings, along with the recommendation that the professor be demoted along with a reduction in salary and be debarred from holding any administrative position, appointment as research supervisor, to the Executive Council.

The professor had moved the High Court, challenging the university Executive Council’s decision to compulsorily retire him from the services with effect from July, 2011.

The High Court said the relationship of a student and a teacher is so sacred that the slightest sexual tinge, therein, indelibly tarnishes the relationship and consigns it to profligacy.