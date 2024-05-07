Escalator malfunction injures 10 in Kashmere Gate

May 07, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - NEW DELHI

Close to ten people were hurt on Monday after an escalator in the Kashmere Gate metro station started malfunctioning. According to a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, around 6.40 p.m., the escalator started moving in the direction opposite to the one it was going in.

“Five to seven people who were on the escalator lost their balance and fell on each other. It was then switched off and put out of service to diagnose the technical issues that caused the malfunction,” said another official.

No major injuries were reported, the official said.