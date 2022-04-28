Ensure timely completion of Yamuna restoration project: L-G

DDA asked to work in close coordination with U.P. govt. authorities

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday emphasised time-bound completion of landscaping, greening and plantation on the Yamuna riverfront.

Mr. Baijal was holding a meeting with senior government officials and experts to review the work progress of restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna Riverfront.

Being undertaken at different locations on the west and east bank of the river, the initiative has been a priority project and is being monitored by the L-G.

Citizen-friendly landscape

According to sources, the project is expected to go a long way, in not only achieving the much-needed rejuvenation of the river, but also provide the city with a citizen-friendly green and aesthetic landscape.

For the restoration and rejuvenation of the Yamuna flood plains under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, the L-G asked the Delhi Development Authority to work in close coordination with the authorities concerned in the U.P. government so as to ensure smooth execution of the project.

“He emphasised upon proactively specifying provisions and norms for land requirement for utilities and services for optimum use of scarce land resources,” the source added. The L-G also directed the DDA to take steps for adequate surveillance and security of the area to protect the land from encroachments in future.