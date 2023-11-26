Electrocution deaths: kin demand action against the hospital

November 26, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - NEW DELHI:

A day after three men — electrician Sarvesh Kumar, 59, and two plumbers, Kunwar Pal, 40, and his son Raman, 20 — died of electrocution at a private hospital in north-west Delhi, Pal’s family staged a demonstration outside the medical facility seeking action against the guilty.

A senior officer said the three died of electrocution after stepping into a water tank in Vikas Nagar’s Commander Hospital on Friday to repair a motor.

A case under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been lodged at the Ranhola police station against unidentified people, DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

He added that the cause of the deaths will be established on the basis of the autopsy reports.

Kunwar Pal’s son, Vipin, who was waiting outside Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the bodies, said, “My father and brother died due to the hospital’s negligence. My father worked as a plumber for many years; not once did he suffer a mishap.” Mr. Vipin added that the family had lost two earning members. “We don’t know how we will survive.”

Pal had been working for the hospital for the past five years. His son, Raman, completed had joined his father to support the family soon after finishing Class 10.

‘Rushed to hospital’

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector. The officer, in his complaint, said a PCR call was received around 2 p.m. on Friday, following which a police team was rushed to the hospital. “Once we reached the hospital, we were directed to the basement, where we saw three bodies in a tank. As the water was deep, a call was made to the fire department for help,” the officer said in the complaint.