HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electrocution deaths: kin demand action against the hospital

November 26, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Samridhi Tewari
Vipin showing a photo of his father, Kunwar Pal, who died on Friday.

Vipin showing a photo of his father, Kunwar Pal, who died on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A day after three men — electrician Sarvesh Kumar, 59, and two plumbers, Kunwar Pal, 40, and his son Raman, 20 — died of electrocution at a private hospital in north-west Delhi, Pal’s family staged a demonstration outside the medical facility seeking action against the guilty.

A senior officer said the three died of electrocution after stepping into a water tank in Vikas Nagar’s Commander Hospital on Friday to repair a motor.

A case under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been lodged at the Ranhola police station against unidentified people, DCP (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

He added that the cause of the deaths will be established on the basis of the autopsy reports.

Kunwar Pal’s son, Vipin, who was waiting outside Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the bodies, said, “My father and brother died due to the hospital’s negligence. My father worked as a plumber for many years; not once did he suffer a mishap.” Mr. Vipin added that the family had lost two earning members. “We don’t know how we will survive.”

Pal had been working for the hospital for the past five years. His son, Raman, completed had joined his father to support the family soon after finishing Class 10.

‘Rushed to hospital’

The FIR was lodged based on the complaint of an assistant sub-inspector. The officer, in his complaint, said a PCR call was received around 2 p.m. on Friday, following which a police team was rushed to the hospital. “Once we reached the hospital, we were directed to the basement, where we saw three bodies in a tank. As the water was deep, a call was made to the fire department for help,” the officer said in the complaint.

Related Topics

Delhi / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.