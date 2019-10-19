DUTA to hold 3-day protest over NEP

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association has written to the staff associations of all colleges in the university calling for a three-day protest over the draft National Education Policy (NEP) and other issues, later this month.
In an effort to build a “joint movement against [the] negative recommendations” of the NEP, which is set to be tabled in the winter session of Parliament, and over other issues such as denial of appointments, promotions and pensions, the DUTA argued that it was important to make students aware of the issues which the teachers face that impact the quality of education as well as the future of the teaching profession.
The group is also raising the demand for a “one-time absorption” of ad-hoc teachers and other issues relating to privatisation and commercialisation.
