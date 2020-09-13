DU yet to finalise cut-off dates for UG admissions

Dates for the release of the first list of cut-offs for admission to Delhi University’s undergraduate programmes have not been finalised, said Dean of Admissions Shobha Bagai on Sunday.
Ms. Bagai confirmed that deliberations were on between various stakeholders, but stressed that no date had been finalised.
Supplementary exams
Various factors were involved in deciding a date, Ms. Bagai said, including the release of the academic calendar for the session by the University Grants Commission and the results of the supplementary exams held by the CBSE.
University officials expect the results of the supplementary exams, which were also taken by students who missed out due to the north-east Delhi riots, to be announced by the second week of October. Accordingly, the cut-off is also likely be around the second week of October.
The results of the entrance exams held between September 7 and 11 are likely to be announced around the first week of October, but had not been finalised either Ms. Bagai said.
Currently, for students applying for UG courses, the university has opened an edit option for details submitted in their forms. It will remain open till October 5. An edit option for PG programmes will be released on a later date following the completion of UG examinations this month, officials said.
