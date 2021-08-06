DU to resume classes, practicals for science students from Aug. 16

Teachers and staff told to be present at workplaces

In a notification issued on Thursday, the Delhi University (DU) said that due to the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, classes and practical work, in respect of postgraduate and undergraduate programmes for students in science courses will be conducted in the physical mode from August 16.

The notification also said that all teaching and non-teaching staff were required to be present at their respective workplaces with immediate effect.

Following protocol

“Taking a note of the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that classes and practical or project work, in respect of PG and UG programmes, students in science courses in the university and its colleges shall be conducted in physical mode with effect from August 16, observing necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the notification read.

The notification added: “The online teaching and learning activities shall continue for all other academic programmes as per the notified academic calendar...it is notified that all colleges, centres, departments shall be fully functional and therefore all teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend the duties at their workplace with immediate effect.”

Stating that heads of colleges and departments were required to ensure COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the notification said, “The principals of colleges and provosts of hostels shall ensure strict adherence to all the guidelines while providing accommodation for eligible outstation students in consultation with Dean Students’ Welfare and Proctor of the university.”

Broader guidelines

Manoj Sinha, Principal of Aryabhatta College said, “The university has issued broader guidelines and framework and the colleges can take a call accordingly. Institutions have to act responsibly as we have to be careful of the third wave. But graded opening of institutions is not a problem. The implementation is up to us. We can choose to start with the final year students and call small batches of students on different days for their practical work.”

Responding to queries on hostels reopening, Mr. Sinha said, “There are certain logistical issues involved with the opening of hostels which are very complicated. The respective colleges need to take a call on that. As for us, we have ensured that all our teaching and non-teaching staff are vaccinated and we are also encouraging students to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Abha Dev Habib, treasurer of DUTA, however said, “Can a notice ask classes for any stream to be held in physical mode? It is easy to write that all protocols should be followed but how do you ensure that they are followed? Can the university expect students to return to Delhi and find accommodation in 10 days?”