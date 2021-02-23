DU to conduct 97th convocation on Feb. 27

Delhi University (DU) is set to conduct the 97th annual convocation on February 27. Senior university officials said that 631 PhD and over 59,000 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees will be conferred.
A senior DU official said that 156 medals and 36 prizes will also be awarded at the convocation.
Additionally, over 1.18 lakh degrees will be awarded to students from the School of Open Learning.
Aarogya Setu app
Installation of Aarogya Setu app will be mandatory and social distancing has to be maintained during the ceremony, the university said in a notification.
Masks or face covers will also be required.
“No request for receiving the degree, medal or prize ‘in person’ shall be entertained once the final roll call is over. Due to the pandemic and MHA guidelines, we regret that parents or guests of students are not allowed,” the notice read.
Students who are to receive the degrees, medals or prizes will be allotted seats before the ceremony.
“In case of candidates who fail to receive their degrees in person at the convocation , the degree will be sent to their faculty, department or centre after the convocation,” DU stated.
