DU inaugurates Bhagat Singh Smarak

University commemorates martyrdom of freedom fighters

Delhi University on Tuesday organised a programme to commemorate 90 years of martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru at which Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” paid homage to Bhagat Singh in the chamber located in the basement of the Viceregal Lodge of the University where he was imprisoned.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Smarak was inaugurated by the Minister virtually and an existing collection of books on freedom fighters has been converted into “Shaheed Smriti Pustakalaya” to be accessed by students and teachers of the university.

Vice-Chancellor P.C. Joshi said that the Bhagat Singh Smarak shall remain open to students and the university community to inculcate values of freedom and sacrifice.

Tribute was paid to Bhagat Singh and his associates through patriotic songs by students and faculty members of the Music Faculty. Students who had won awards in competitions related to Shaheed Diwas were felicitated.