DU holds virtual open-day session for PG aspirants

More than 20,000 applicants registered since the portal was launched

Delhi University on Wednesday held a virtual open-day session for postgraduate aspirants. The registrations for various courses began on Monday while the registration process for the undergraduate courses will begin on August 2.

Officials said that in the first two days since the portal was launched, more than 20,000 applicants had registered and over 15,000 aspirants had submitted the applications by completing the payment process as well.

Sanjeev Singh, head of DU’s computer centre said, “We are trying to minimise the number of problems faced by students. There are dedicated volunteers who are clearing various queries of the applicants. ChatBots are also available. There are students applying from various remote locations as well. Our objective is to ensure that they are able to complete the process without any hassles.”

Senior officials also added that entrance examinations for postgraduate courses is likely to begin from September 26. The DUET, (Delhi University Entrance Test) is a computer-based test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

During the virtual session, aspirants posed several queries to senior DU officials who were on the panel.

To certain queries put forth by aspirants, senior DU officials clarified that there were no ECA (extra-curricular activities) or sports quota for postgraduate admissions.

Officials were also asked whether DU students can apply under both the merit and entrance categories.

Mr. Singh said, “Students are permitted to apply under both the categories. However, certain courses are completely entrance-based so one has to check the course requirement as well.”

The deadline for applying to various postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses at the varsity is August 21. The university will be conducting virtual open-day sessions on July 29 and 30 as well.