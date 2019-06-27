DU first cut-off list tomorrow

Delhi University is expected to release its first cut-off list for its undergraduate courses on Friday.

Going by previous years’ trends, the cut-offs are expected to be some of the highest in the country. Last year, the highest cut-off was for BA (Programme) at Lady Sri Ram College — 98.75%.

This year, in order to accommodate EWS quota, the university increased its intake by 10%. Last year there were approximately 56,000 seats up for grabs, this year that number has gone up to around 63,000. The number of students that have applied to DU also dropped by over 20,000 this year.

These factors may have an impact on the cut-offs.

BA English continues to be the most-sought after course, followed by BA Political science, BA Programme, BA Economics, BA History and others.