Driver flees with ₹1.1 lakh challan money, arrested

A 57-year-old man who fled with ₹1.16 lakh belonging to his employer was arrested from Ferozabad in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Jhaabu alias Jakarta Hussein, is a resident of Ferozabad.

The police said that on Saturday, a transporter had lodged a complaint stating that he had to pay a fine to get a challan compounded at Rewari, Haryana, for which he had given ₹1.16 lakh to his driver Jhaabu to go and pay the challan.

However, Jhaabu, did not reach Rewari and also stopped taking calls from his boss.

A case of criminal breach of trust was registered. A team was sent to Ferozabad to enquire about Jhaabu from his family members, a senior police officer said.

The officers found out that Jhaabu would be reaching the village soon.

The accused was arrested on Saturday evening and the entire amount was recovered from his possession.