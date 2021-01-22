DMRC Phase-IV tunnelling drive begins

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation began the first tunnelling drive on the upcoming Phase-IV network on a 1.4-km stretch between Vikaspuri and Krishna Park Extension on Thursday.
The tunnelling began from Vikaspuri in continuation of the Magenta Line tunnel, which was constructed for the currently operational Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West corridor, officials said.
DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said: “Two parallel circular tunnels for up and down movement will be constructed on this stretch, which is part of the 2.2-km-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Keshopur. The lowering and assembling process of this 73-metre machine began in October last year.”
Mr. Dayal added that all safety precautions were being taken for the construction of the tunnel below the built-up structures by monitoring ground movements with sensitive instruments fixed on nearby structures.
“After the completion of tunnelling, this machine will be taken out from the retrieval shaft being built with Krishna Park Extension underground station. As part of the Phase-IV work approved so far, about 27 kilometres of underground lines will be constructed. The Janakpuri West-R.K. Ashram corridor will have underground sections of 7.74 km in total,” said Mr. Dayal.
