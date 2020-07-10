DMRC gets dedicated solar energy plant

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) got an impetus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated the Rewa Solar Energy Plant in Madhya Pradesh to it.

A major source of solar energy for the DMRC, officials said that the Delhi Metro procures 345 MU of solar energy per year from Rewa.

“DMRC is meeting nearly 60% of day-time energy requirements from Rewa and overall 32% of the total energy requirements from this solar plant. With this, DMRC became one of the greenest metros in the world,” read a statement issued by the Delhi Metro.

Other sources

Apart from the energy procured from the Rewa solar plant, the DMRC also produces 32.4 MW of solar energy from rooftop solar power plants installed on roofs of DMRC stations, depots, footover bridges, parking and staff residential colonies, officials said.

“In addition, 2 MW of solar power is obtained from waste to energy plant from Ghazipur. DMRC is encouraging the use of renewable power without any regulatory obligation and is contributing towards the National Solar Mission,” the statement read.