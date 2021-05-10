‘Did Hussain get oxygen from refillers in Delhi?’

HC seeks clarification from Delhi government

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the State government to clarify whether AAP MLA Imran Hussain was supplied any oxygen through refillers, who were given the gas for individuals in homecare, hospitals and ambulances.

An HC Bench asked Mr. Hussain to submit the documents which prove that he procured the oxygen from Faridabad as claimed by him. The court directions came after Mr. Hussain said he procured the gas from outside Delhi while the cylinders were rented from the city and he has the receipts to prove it.

Mr. Hussain said with the assistance of volunteers, including his brother, he obtained cylinders on rent, and got the oxygen from Faridabad at his expense, and transported them to his constituency for distribution to persons who were in need of oxygen for medical emergencies arising out of the pandemic.

Mr. Hussain said he has not sought any money for the service, as it is done “out of a sense of social responsibility”, and in view of his position as an MLA from the constituency.

The AAP MLA said he has taken ten cylinders on rent, as well as purchased about 119 MT of oxygen from Faridabad, Haryana, with due invoicing being done. However, as the receipts were not on record, the court asked Mr. Hussain to show the documents in support of his claims and listed the matter for hearing on May 13.