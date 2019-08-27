Delhi

Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla to be renamed as Arun Jaitley Stadium

File photo of Arun Jaitley, then a Supreme Court lawyer, in action during a friendly cricket match at Firoz Shah Kotla. Jaitley went on to become the president of DDCA.

File photo of Arun Jaitley, then a Supreme Court lawyer, in action during a friendly cricket match at Firoz Shah Kotla. Jaitley went on to become the president of DDCA.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

A stand in the stadium will be named after Virat Kohli

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday decided to rename Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium in memory of its former president, who passed away on Saturday.

The renaming will take place on September 12 at a function where a stand at the Kotla will be named after India captain Virat Kohli as announced earlier.

DDCA president Rajat Sharma said, “It was due to Arun Jaitley’s support and encouragement, players like Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra, Rishabh Pant and many others could make India proud.”

Jaitley, during his tenure at the DDCA, is credited with renovating the stadium with modern facilities, increasing its capacity to accommodate more fans besides constructing world class dressing rooms.

The function, to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, will be graced by the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2019 9:29:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/delhis-feroz-shah-kotla-to-be-renamed-as-arun-jaitley-stadium/article29269043.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY