Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer appeals to young parents to vote with ‘Sankalp Patra’ initiative 

May 03, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

New Delhi

The Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Delhi, P. Krishnamurthy, on Thursday, introduced ‘Sankalp Patra’, an initiative meant to engage young parents in the electoral process. As part of the initiative, over 5000 schools will distribute pledge letters to the parents through students, encouraging them to exercise their voting rights in the Lok Sabha election.

Officials at the CEO, Delhi said that school authorities will be facilitating the process of distribution and collection of signed pledge letters. This initiative aims at motivating about 50 lakh parents to cast their votes as a promise to their children.

With about 25-28 lakh students enrolled in over 5,000 schools across Delhi, the Sankalp Patra initiative is poised to significantly impact electoral participation and democratic consciousness.

The CEO reiterated the profound significance of school students being the torchbearers of the nation’s future. Emphasising the need to impart the values of a vibrant democracy, he underscored the role of elections in shaping the destiny of the nation.

