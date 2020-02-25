Delhi violence | Arvind Kejriwal urges people to refrain from engaging in violence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met with MLAs and senior officials at his residence and issued instructions to take all necessary steps to establish peace following continuing violence related to the CAA.

“The violence that has erupted in the northeast Delhi since a few days is a matter of grave concern for all of us. I want to appeal to the people of Delhi, to maintain peace and harmony. All of the problems can be resolved with peaceful discourse on the matter. Violence is never the answer,” he said after meeting MLAs and Delhi government ministers.

"I met with the MLAs of the affected areas just a while back. Hospital authorities in the area have been alerted and instructions have been provided to them so that the injured people can get proper treatment. Fire department has been instructed to coordinate with the Police, so that they can reach the affected areas in time. All the MLAs are worried about the insufficient strength of the police personnel,” he said further.

In the afternoon, Mr. Kejriwal attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Delhi Police Commissioner and leaders of all political parties.

The Chief Minister then went to Rajghat with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and other ministers and MLAs and conducted a prayer for peace. Thereafter the Chief Minister and his Cabinet visited the injured police officers and people in various hospitals.

Mr. Kejriwal also visited the house of Head Constable Ratan Lal who died on Monday from injuries suffered during the violence. The Chief Minister then, at noon, attended a meeting with the Home Minister Lieutenant Governor, the representatives of BJP, AAP and Congress and the Delhi Police Commissioner.

"If needed, the army will also be deployed in the violence-affected areas. But for now, various police officials have been injured in the clashes, 9 police personnel have been admitted to Max Hospital and 16 police personnel have been admitted to GTB Hospital.,” he said.