Delhi University teachers protest outside V-C office

Several Delhi University teachers, who are on indefinite strike since last week, held torchlight demonstrations in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Wednesday, demanding absorption of ad hoc teachers.

“The inhuman and exploitative conditions under which ad hoc teachers have been forced to work for many years, including the denial of minimum employee rights like maternity leave can only be mitigated through absorption,” the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) said.

Up to 4,500 such teachers claim to have faced uncertainty over their employment on multiple occasions. Recently a circular by the V-C, calling for the appointment of guest teachers in vacancies arising in the current academic session, had led to massive protests with teachers occupying his office, demanding its withdrawal.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) acceded to the union’s demands, including others like amendments to appointment regulations to allow ad hoc teachers to appear for interviews to permanent positions. However, the union said their demand for one-time absorption has been not been fulfilled

The DUTA urged the MHRD and the V-C to find a solution to “mitigate the hardship and suffering of thousands of young teachers”.