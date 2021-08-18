Delhi sees 93% fall in samples sent for genome sequencing

More samples should be sent even though cases are dropping, say experts

There is a 93% fall in the number of samples for which COVID-19 genome sequencing was done in June, compared to April, according to Delhi government data shared with The Hindu.

Lesser samples were sent for genome sequencing as new COVID-19 cases have also come down from an all-time high of 28,000 daily cases in April to less 100 cases in most days now, officials said.

Through genome sequencing, the government finds new variants of the virus and this helps them to form better strategies to fight the virus.

Delta variant

“Even lesser number of samples have undergone genome sequencing in July,” a Delhi government official said. “The Delta variant is the dominant strain of the virus in Delhi at this moment. It has seen a steady rise in the past few months. Also, till now, Delta Plus variant has not been detected in Delhi,” the official said.

In April, 1,887 samples from Delhi underwent genome sequencing at NCDC, whereas in June, there were only 132 samples.

Apart from the NCDC, genome sequencing is also done at ILBS, but majority of genome sequencing is done at NCDC, officials said.

Experts said that more samples should be sent for genome sequencing even though cases are dropping.

“With Delta variant, we took a lot of time to figure it out and that led to a severe second wave. If we had done genome sequencing of more samples, then we would have understood that proportion of Delta variant was really high and could have prepared accordingly,” said Jugal Kishore, head of Community Medicine Department, Safdarjung Hospital.

He said that the government follows a policy of doing genome sequencing of 5% of COVID-19 positive samples. “With everything opening up, there are chances of newer variants spreading faster. So, the government should ideally be doing more genome sequencing. They should be doing 10-15% or even more,” Dr. Kishore said.

Of 12 samples, whose genome sequencing results from July are available, 83.3% had Delta variant and more results from July are awaited.

The city reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government.