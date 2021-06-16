Delhi

Delhi riots case: Release order for three students not received, says prisons dept.

Natasha Narwal. Photo: Special Arrangement  

The prisons department said that they had not received the release orders for Jawaharlal Nehru University students Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The three — accused in Delhi riots cases and charged under anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — were granted bail by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

A senior officer said that once they received the orders, the three would be released from jail on bail.

Delhi Police spokesperson said, “We are not satisfied with the interpretation of the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by the Hon'ble High Court in a matter concerned with grant of bail. We are proceeding with filing of a Special Leave Petition before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India”.


