Delhi riots | Assembly panel summons Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan

The Delhi Assembly Committee on Peace and Harmony under the Chairmanship of Raghav Chadha has called for the appearance of Facebook India Vice-President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan on Tuesday for recording his statement before the committee.

On August 31, the committee said that prima facie it seemed that Facebook had a role in the Delhi riots earlier this year, and Facebook India officials will be issued notices to appear at the next meeting of the committee. The committee is looking into alleged “deliberate and intentional” inaction by Facebook to contain “hateful content”.

“The committee, under the Chairmanship of Hon’be MLA Sh. Raghav Chadha, calls you, the addressee, as a witness for testifying on oath and for rendering your assistance by providing the relevant information and explanations in order to smoothly expedite the determination of the veracity of allegations levelled against Facebook in the complaints and depositions made before the committee,” the notice dated September 10 read.