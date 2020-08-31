Assembly panel alleges role of Facebook in Delhi riots

To treat officials of social media giant as co-accused.

The Delhi Assembly’s ‘committee on peace and harmony’ on Monday said prima facie it seems that Facebook had a role in the Delhi riots earlier this year, and Facebook India officials will be issued notices to appear at the next meeting of the committee.

“Facebook should be treated as a co-accused in Delhi riots. There should be an inquiry and if the investigating agency finds that there is truth in the charges against Facebook, then a supplementary charge sheet against Facebook should be filed in the court,” said AAP MLA and Chairman of the committee Raghav Chadha.

“In Delhi riots, on Facebook's role, the committee’s prima facie view is that they should be treated as a co-accused. This committee has taken the decision that in the next meeting Facebook India officials will be summoned. They will be issued notices to appear before the committee,” he added.

Mr. Chadha also said the “prima facie view” is that some rioters and Facebook had a “premeditated conspiracy”, which led to deterioration of Delhi's atmosphere in February, when the riots happened in northeast Delhi.