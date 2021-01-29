Delhi records ‘very poor’ air quality

The air quality of Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida was in ‘very poor’ category on Thursday, stated Central Pollution Control Board data.

“The AQI is likely to marginally improve and stay in the lower end of ‘very poor’ category for the next two days. AQI is forecast to marginally deteriorate towards the middle-end of the ‘very poor’ category on January 31,” said a statement by government-run monitoring agency SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

The AQI of Delhi was 357 on Thursday, up from 318 on Wednesday, as per the CPCB’s 4 p.m. bulletin. The values for Gurugram and Noida was 338.